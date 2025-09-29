Date revealed for reopening of Whitby's Poundland store

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Poundland store, generic image.
Whitby’s Poundland store on Flowergate is to reopen on Wednesday October 1.

An announcement on the Whitby Poundland Facebook page states that the store will be back open to the public from 8am.

The company announced in the summer that it was to close the popular store on Flowergate after “being unable to secure terms” to allow them to continue trading, but it has since won a reprieve, with a spokesman for the company saying: “We’re pleased to confirm that our Whitby store will remain open for the foreseeable future.”

