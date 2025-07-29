'Dedicated and popular' staff member from Bridlington care home retires after almost 20 years
Staff and residents at the home sent Catherine Owens off in style with flowers and cards.
Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Catherine and she will be sadly missed.
During her time at Mallard Court, she has worked in various departments within the hospitality and housekeeping teams.
Catherine said: “Mallard Court is like a family to me, and although I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”
Angela Dooley, gneral nanager at Mallard Court, said: “Catherine has been a very dedicated and popular individual, much loved and respected by everyone.
"We will all miss Catherine and we wish her all the very best in her retirement!”