'Dedicated and popular' staff member from Bridlington care home retires after almost 20 years

Staff and residents at the home sent Catherine Owens off in style with flowers and cards.

After almost 20 years of service at Mallard Court in Bridlington, a much-loved housekeeping team member has decided to retire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at the home sent Catherine Owens off in style with flowers and cards.

Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Catherine and she will be sadly missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her time at Mallard Court, she has worked in various departments within the hospitality and housekeeping teams.

Catherine said: “Mallard Court is like a family to me, and although I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Angela Dooley, gneral nanager at Mallard Court, said: “Catherine has been a very dedicated and popular individual, much loved and respected by everyone.

"We will all miss Catherine and we wish her all the very best in her retirement!”