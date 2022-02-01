Delight as new RSPCA shop on Prospect Street is officially opened

Cllr Chad Chadwick and Honorary Alderwoman Margaret Chadwick officially open the new RSPCA shop on Prospect Street (inset).

The new store, which is based on Prospect Street in Bridlington, was officially opened by Councillor Chad Chadwick and Honorary Alderwoman Margaret Chadwick.

The shop is based where Quay Carpets operated, and latterly the Christ Church Community Hub.

The charity’s shop on Quay Road closed in 2020 due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

The RSPCA branch applied for funding from the Love Your High Street Fund to help with the fitting out of the shop.

Kay Harrison at the RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield and District Branch, said: “We are all delighted that our local RSPCA branch has finally got a charity shop again.

“After we had to close our old shop due the ongoing Covid restrictions it took a while to find another suitable property and it was just over five months later that it became ours.

“We were able to apply for funding from the Love Your High Street Fund to help with the fitting out and we were given a very generous grant that we were very grateful for.

“There has been a lot of hard work undertaken by a very dedicated group of people and a lot of stress as well. We cannot thank them all enough for their support and enthusiasm. We have had a lot of very positive comments from the customers about the shop.