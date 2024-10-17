Design Workshop Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Design Workshop, an integrated design and marketing agency based in Hull, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Established in 1984, the agency has built a reputation for delivering consistent and reliable marketing solutions for clients across various sectors, both locally and nationally.

Spearheaded by Managing Director Ian Croney and Director James McWilliam, Design Workshop has delivered exceptional design services and marketing campaigns for clients such as Reckitt, Heron Foods, Ideal Standard and ABI. From website design and digital communications to product packaging, e-commerce solutions and brand launches, Design Workshop offers a comprehensive suite of services. These include web development, graphic design, social media management, PR, content creation and copywriting, email marketing, SEO, Shopify e-commerce and paid advertising across Google and Meta platforms.

Reflecting on the agency’s 40-year milestone, Ian Croney, Managing Director of Design Workshop, stated:

Managing Director, Ian Croney, and Director James McWilliam celebrate with the DW team

“It’s a proud moment for us. To have stood the test of time for four decades is a testament to our ability to evolve and adapt in a rapidly changing world. The one thing that has remained consistent throughout is our commitment to serving our clients and reacting quickly to their evolving business needs. The team here is second to none, with a great balance of experience and new ideas, all pulling together in the same direction. I’ve been with the business since 2001, and whilst I head the business today, credit for our success is also due to previous directors Paul Revell and David Mitchell.”

For four decades, Design Workshop has helped clients achieve outstanding results. Through innovative marketing strategies and performance-driven insights that build brand awareness and accelerate company growth, the team delivers effective campaigns tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. Providing creative solutions and marketing services, the agency’s success spans a variety of industries, including retail, grocery, construction, professional services, FMCG and leisure industries.

James McWilliam, Director of Design Workshop, added:

“Since 1984, we have embraced and mastered all the major revolutions in our industry. We started with old-school drawing boards, art pens, enlargement cameras and Letraset for reproduction and print. Over time, we transitioned to digital design software on Macs and adapted to the rise of the internet. We became experts in photo and video editing, website development, smartphones, social media and now AI technology. Our goal has always been to help clients achieve their marketing objectives, no matter what the discipline requires.

Over our 40-year journey, we have supported a variety of markets and teamed up with incredible individuals and companies, many of whom remain loyal clients to this day. As we celebrate our anniversary, we reflect on our successes, raise a toast to our clients past and present and look forward to what the next 40 years will bring!”

As Design Workshop celebrates the past 40 years, the team looks ahead to the future, remaining steadfast in their mission to deliver consistent, reliable and high-quality design and marketing solutions that drive success for their existing and prospective clients.

To find out more about Design Workshop and its services, please visit: https://www.designworkshop.uk