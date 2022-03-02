Distinctive Pets owner Jo Milnes delighted after receiving award from TV star Theo Paphitis

Jo Milnes collects her certificate from star entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Jo Milnes, 53, from Thornholme, was inspired to create Distinctive Pets when trying to find healthy treats for her own dogs and this has grown over the past three years. Her three labradors, Muppet, Molly and Rosie help with product testing.

She won Dragon’s Den star Theo’s Small Business Sunday award during lockdown but had to wait until recently to be presented with her certificate.

Jo, who sells gifts that are not generally found on the High Street at events and online, celebrated with many other small businesses including several pet businesses at the ICC in Birmingham last week.

She said: “With the pet industry thriving it’s very important that I stand out as a small business owner and the recognition of my hard work by Theo has helped me to stand out and let more people know about my products.

“I created the business when my daughter went to University to fill a gap in my life and provide UK sourced treats for my dogs.

“I’m delighted to have been chosen by Theo as I understand less than 1% of entries are accepted.”

Speaking about Jo’s win, Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.