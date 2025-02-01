Dog grooming salon vanity Fur VIP takes a leap towards sustainability with Green Groomers Collective partnership

Sherburn-based Vanity Fur VIP, a dog grooming salon that takes great pride in providing quality dog grooming and exceptional customer service, is proud to announce its exciting partnership with Recycling gurus, Green Groomers Collective.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Vanity Fur VIP as they dive headfirst into the world of sustainability and environmental consciousness, which is going to greatly benefit the Ryedale and North Yorkshire community.

With this strategic alliance, Vanity Fur VIP can now recycle dog hair in an impressive ten different ways, showcasing their commitment to preserving our planet and making a positive impact on their community. The diverse recycling methods offered by Green Groomers Collective range from oil spill cleanups to art and design projects and even composting. By joining forces with the recycling experts, Vanity Fur VIP has become a true trailblazer in the dog grooming industry.

When asked about the partnership, Vanity Fur VIP owner, Melanie Braddock, expressed their enthusiasm, stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with the Green Groomers Collective. At Vanity Fur VIP, we have always valued our clients' satisfaction, and now we can extend that satisfaction to the planet as well. By recycling dog hair in ten different ways, we are bringing sustainability right into our community. It's not just about dog grooming anymore; it's about making a difference."

Melanie grooming a cockapoo at Dog grooming competition

Vanity Fur VIPs clientele can now take pride in knowing that their fabulous dog hairstyles are not only a testament to the welfare for their dog but also a symbol of their contribution to a more sustainable world. By choosing Vanity Fur VIP, customers become part of an eco-conscious movement, ensuring that even the smallest actions can make a big difference.

About Vanity Fur VIP:

Vanity Fur VIP Dog Grooming is a bespoke one-to-one grooming salon dedicated to providing top-notch grooming services with high standards and ethics. Melanie is highly skilled holding two level 3 dog grooming qualifications and is a passionate professional, ensuring that every dog leaves their salon looking their best whilst looking after the dogs physical, mental and emotional needs. Vanity Fur VIP believes in staying ahead of the curve and continuously seeks new ways to enhance the welfare and grooms for their clients dogs.

About Green Groomers Collective:

Zero hair to landfill

Green Groomers Collective is a visionary organization committed to transforming the grooming industry's environmental impact. Their innovative recycling programs enable dog grooming salons to divert waste from landfills, ensuring a sustainable future. By collecting and repurposing discarded dog hair, Green Groomers Collective offers eco-friendly solutions that positively impact the community and the planet.