Dogger Bank Wind Farm scholarship programme has reopened to new applicants – find out more here

The scholarship fund will support students studying science, technology, engineering, and maths, to help prepare them for the highly skilled jobs in a net zero world. Photo submitted

The remaining 37 scholarships of £5,000 from Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be available to support the cost of further education and help young people prepare for working life in a Net Zero world.

The scholarship fund provides grants to local students undertaking science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) courses in further education. The grants provided at the start of the year were part of the first round of the scholarship fund, with a total of 62 scholarships being awarded during the world’s largest wind farm’s construction phase. The scholarships are to help students with the cost of tuition fees.

Students who received the first scholarships are undertaking a wide range of STEM courses such as flood management and cyber security.

The second round of the scholarship fund is open for applications until Thursday, September 1 2022.

Lindsay Dougan, community investment manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “Dogger Bank Wind Farm is delighted to support young people to undertake STEM degrees. We are building the world’s largest offshore windfarm and we are proud it is also helping improve STEM attainment in local communities.”