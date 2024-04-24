Drive Motor Retail opens new dedicated MG dealership in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This marks a strategic separation from the previous setup where both MG and Hyundai brands shared a single space in Scarborough, and now provides a dedicated presence that caters specifically to each brand's unique offerings.

The newly opened MG dealership is located near Drive's existing Hyundai dealership on Seamer Road, allowing customers to visit both dealerships conveniently. The site is the area's only franchised MG dealership, offering sales of both new and used cars, including franchised and non-franchised models.

As well as retail sales, a team of Motability specialists will be available, offering expert advice on the range of adaptable vehicles. Comprehensive servicing and repair facilities, managed by experienced technicians, will also be part of the site's offerings. This includes MOT testing and a wide range of MG parts and accessories, which will be located at Drive’s existing Hyundai dealership in Scarborough.

Drive MG Scarborough General Manager Carl Prescott said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our prestigious new MG dealership in Scarborough. This marks a significant milestone for Drive as we continue to expand our services across the UK.

“I’m thrilled to welcome my dedicated team, including our newly appointed showroom manager, Dave Clarkson, who brings a wealth of experience from renowned brands such as Land Rover and a large Vauxhall Franchise.”

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 23 dealerships across the country.