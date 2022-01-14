East Riding Council launches Omicron grant scheme to support hospitality and leisure businesses

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme will support hospitality, leisure and accommodation business premises with one-off grants of up to £6,000. Image courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme will support hospitality, leisure and accommodation business premises with one-off grants of up to £6,000.

Types of businesses that are eligible to apply for this grant include public houses, restaurants, cafes, wedding and events venues, tourist attractions, hotels, B&Bs and many more.

Eligible businesses must occupy a property which is registered for business rates and have been trading on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The Government has asked councils to obtain information and evidence from businesses as part of the grant scheme.

Businesses must use the online application process on the council’s website to apply for the grant, which will ensure that eligible businesses submit the correct information and can receive the grant.

All applications, which must be submitted by Sunday, February 6, will be subject to a number of fraud checks which the Government requires councils to undertake ahead of payments being processed.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, said: “The council recognises how important the payment of the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant is for individual businesses.

“We are now encouraging businesses to visit our website to check whether they are eligible for this payment.”

Visit tinyurl.com/7ary33e2 for a list of the types of businesses that are eligible to apply, details about how to apply, or for more information about who can claim this funding and any exclusions that apply.