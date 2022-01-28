East Riding Council takes the lead on Humber Women in the Workforce project

The project provides training and support to over 600 women by developing their skills and increasing opportunities for progression. Photo submitted.

The scheme follows £1.33 million of funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funding provided by our project partners at Hull City Council, Source Solutions and the University of Hull.

The project provides training and support to over 600 women by developing their skills and increasing opportunities for progression, better equipping them to retain employment and progress within the Humber labour market.

○ To deliver a range of support and training to tackle specific barriers to equality and enable them to progress in the workforce.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

○ To engage with SME employers to help them to address inequality in their workplaces, providing support and training to promote positive culture change and introduce reviews of policies and procedures.

○ To create a network of influence and aspiration for young women in the Humber led by women.

The council will work alongside partners from Hull City Council, Source Solutions and the University of Hull to deliver the Humber Women in the Workforce project up to the end of 2023.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Being involved in this project allows us to provide training and support to over 600 women in East Yorkshire who are looking to develop their skills and increase their opportunities for progression in their careers.