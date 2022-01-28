East Riding Council takes the lead on Humber Women in the Workforce project
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is leading on the delivery of the Humber Women in the Workforce project.
The scheme follows £1.33 million of funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funding provided by our project partners at Hull City Council, Source Solutions and the University of Hull.
The project provides training and support to over 600 women by developing their skills and increasing opportunities for progression, better equipping them to retain employment and progress within the Humber labour market.
○ To deliver a range of support and training to tackle specific barriers to equality and enable them to progress in the workforce.
○ To engage with SME employers to help them to address inequality in their workplaces, providing support and training to promote positive culture change and introduce reviews of policies and procedures.
○ To create a network of influence and aspiration for young women in the Humber led by women.
The council will work alongside partners from Hull City Council, Source Solutions and the University of Hull to deliver the Humber Women in the Workforce project up to the end of 2023.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Being involved in this project allows us to provide training and support to over 600 women in East Yorkshire who are looking to develop their skills and increase their opportunities for progression in their careers.
“We will continue to tackle inequality in workplaces and put in place support and training to promote positive culture change, as well as reviews of policies and procedures. It is important that young women in the East Riding feel inspired and are influenced by positive role models currently in the workplace. This project is as much to do with benefitting women in the workplace now as it is creating a positive environment for young women to come into in the future.”