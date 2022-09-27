East Riding Crematorium raises £5,000 for local mental health charity by recycling metal
A local charity that supports men’s mental health and provides a safe environment for men to talk about issues and problems they face has received a £5,000 donation from the operator of East Riding Crematorium.
The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG), which is part of Dignity plc, was able to make the generous donation to Andy’s Man Club due to East Riding Crematorium participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries.
The scheme sees metals that have been recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families. Materials can include metal hips and joints, and all profits are donated to charity.
A spokesperson for Andy’s Man Club in Bridlington said: “We are hugely grateful for the donation of vital funds from East Riding Crematorium.
“As a donation-led charity, any funds raised are vital to the day-to-day operations of Andy’s Man Club and in ensuring that our groups can run on a Monday night.
Most Popular
“The majority of venues used for Andy’s Man Club are donated to us free of charge, but for the few that incur a cost, these donations are key to keeping venues open.
“In addition, all our groups receive refreshments and snacks during the sessions, the cost for this is managed through donations.
“All in all, this donation will help us open our doors on a Monday night and also help us as we look to expand and grow our presence nationwide.”
Jonathan Spalding, business leader at East Riding Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to help fund Andy’s Man Club’s vital activities to ensure that people in our local communities receive the support they need when they need it most.
“The metal recycling scheme that has allowed us to make this donation – and donations to charities across the country – involves separating any metal from the deceased as part of the cremation process, which are then recycled and used for alternative purposes. Any resulting profit is transferred directly to a registered charity nominated by the crematorium operator.”