East Riding of Yorkshire Council launches Omicron restrictions grant scheme to support businesses

The closing date for grant applications is Sunday, March 6 and limited to one application per business or sole trader.

It comes after the Government announced that councils would be provided with additional funding to help businesses that have been severely impacted by the Omicron variant but cannot access the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.

Businesses that have suffered a severe loss of income during December 2021 due to the rise of the Omicron variant and are unable to access other forms of financial support can now apply for grants from £250 up to a potential £6,000.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible for a grant:

○ Businesses that are in the hospitality, leisure and accommodations sectors, or their supply chain.

○ Business which were trading on October 1, 2021 and are still currently doing so

○ Businesses that can demonstrate they have suffered a loss of income of more than 30% during December 2021, in comparison to their trading conditions during October 2021 and November 2021

○ Businesses which have fixed business costs or a rateable value for business rates and are not eligible for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant

Due to the limited funding received by the council, this scheme cannot support all businesses.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, said: “The council understands that many businesses have been hit hard by coronavirus restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant. We are encouraging businesses to visit our website to find out if they are eligible for the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant, and if so, to apply before the deadline.”

For more information, details of the criteria for the grant scheme and the application form go to eryc.link/omicron-additional-restrictions-grant