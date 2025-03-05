Growth has been driven by over £1 billion worth of investment since 2020, facilitated by the Invest East Yorkshire’s Inward Investment team

Research from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has revealed that the East Riding has the highest rate of economic growth – 3.5 per cent – of any individual council area in Yorkshire.

Growth has been driven by over £1 billion worth of investment since 2020, facilitated by the Invest East Yorkshire’s Inward Investment team, part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The team works closely with businesses and investors, showcasing the region’s assets, identifying suitable sites, assisting with site infrastructure development, liaising with key council departments, and sourcing grants and financial assistance.

One significant project achieved by the Inward Investment team is Siemens Mobility’s new £200 million train manufacturing facility in Goole, which commenced operations in April 2024.

The new manufacturing site will create 700 new jobs, as well as a further 1,700 in the wider supply chain.

Stephen Silvester, Inward Investment and Infrastructure manager, said: “We worked closely with Siemens Mobility to provide a bespoke package of support, covering planning guidance, workforce development, supply chain integration, and the opportunity for future expansion. Our efforts paid off when Siemens Mobility selected Goole as the home for its new manufacturing facility.”

Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader and portfolio holder for Economic Growth added: “It’s fantastic to see the East Riding Inward Investment team’s hard work in in spurring economic growth and job creation, come to fruition. By providing strategic support, unlocking key development sites, and fostering long-term business relationships, the team ensures that East Yorkshire remains a prime destination for inward investment.

“I’m proud that the East Riding maintains a welcoming business environment, and East Riding of Yorkshire council will continue to facilitate businesses looking to enter the region.”