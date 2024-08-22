East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here is the full list of finalists for this year's ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for the much anticipated East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards have been revealed.

The annual awards, which serve as a testament to the vibrant apprenticeship landscape in East Yorkshire, will celebrate apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers and supporters across 14 categories.

A panel of judges, comprising industry experts, have had the difficult task of evaluating all entries to determine this year's finalists and winners.

The panel this year included Fiona Gamwell, communications officer and apprentice ambassador from Hudson Contract, our headline partner.

Winners on stage at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. The East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will take place on Thursday, September 19. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Fiona is leading the charge to boost apprenticeship opportunities in the Bridlington construction industry.

Since 2011, Hudson Contract has successfully supported more than 250 apprentices through its sponsorship scheme, helping young people kick-start their careers.

Her role involves guiding local businesses through the apprenticeship process, from finding suitable training providers to accessing available funding.

As a member of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network, she collaborates with other industry professionals to expand apprenticeship opportunities across the region.

She said: “I was truly impressed by the calibre of apprentices that applied to the inaugural East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

“Their stories highlight the invaluable contribution apprenticeships make to both individuals and companies. It's essential that we continue to invest in and promote this vital pathway.”

Fiona was joined by Carl Southcoat, senior advisor, employment and skills at HEY Growth Hub, and Alice Marren, L and D partner at Arco Ltd.

Carl is a professional with a 20-year career dedicated to youth development and education.

For the past three years, he has been instrumental in driving business growth and workforce development across Hull and East Yorkshire as a workforce development business advisor. In this role, Carl provides essential support to SMEs, helping them identify growth opportunities and access relevant funding.

He is also a key figure in the local apprenticeship ecosystem, working closely with employers, training providers and stakeholders to enhance apprenticeship programmes and align them with regional needs.

His commitment to fostering a skilled workforce and supporting young people is evident in his work with the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and his leadership role in the HEY Apprenticeship and Technical Education Working Group.

Alice has dedicated more than a decade to fostering professional growth. Her journey into the world of apprenticeships began when she took on the management of Arco’s apprenticeship programme.

This pivotal role led to her involvement in the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, where she has been instrumental in promoting apprenticeships and their benefits.

Her passion for the subject has seen her invited to judge award ceremonies and even attend the House of Lords, highlighting her significant contributions to the field.

The awards will take place at MKM Stadium, Hull on Thursday, September 19 from 6.45pm where guests will be greeted with a welcome drink provided by MKM Stadium, followed by a three course meal and the awards ceremony.

Our thanks go to our headline sponsor Hudson Contract and event partners; Hull Training & Adult Education, Cranswick, MKM Stadium, First Intuition, BAE Systems, Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and our charity partner, Yorkshire Cancer Research

Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted. We are looking forward to the awards ceremony where we can celebrate your success as the winners are announced.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Cristine Payne, Drewtons Farm.

Florinel-lonut Boaru, Cranswick Country Foods.

Holly Jordan, Intertech Contracts UK.

Megan Welsh, Sewerby Zoo.

Roxanne Frear, Glenwood Stud.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Chelsea Baxter, Arco Limited.

Connor Docherty, Bell4Business Limited.

Courtney Gubb, St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Academy Trust.

Dan Fisk, LSTC Group.

Freya Donkin, GEV Wind Power.

Harvey Dosbon, EN:Able Futures.

Nicola Sheperdson, Cranswick plc.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Liam Mansbridge, EN:Able Futures.

Matthew Bibby, Hull Training and Adult Education.

Richard Cartwright, Supercraft.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Mia Enderby, BAE Systems.

Rebecca Clark, Smailes Goldie.

Sam Aspinall, Cranswick PLC.

Tom Reeves, Smailes Goldie.

Construction Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Hudson Contract

Alfie Thornton, KWL Limited.

Andy Crooks, NHS Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

Erin Symons, Beal Homes.

Roscoe Oakes-Black, KWL (Kingstown Works Ltd).

William Stanley, Beal Developments Ltd.

Engineering/ Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Abigail Hoe, KWL.

Angel Doherty, Swift Group.

Dan Fisk, LSTC Group.

Jasmine Warcup, Swift Group.

Lochlan Knight, Cranswick PLC.

Tegan Smith, BAE Systems.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Lindsey Taylor, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH).

Megan Baron, Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by First Intuition

Jasmine Ullyott, Smailes Goldie.

Toby Rackley, Smailes Goldie.

Tom Reeves, Smailes Goldie.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by BAE Systems

Mitchell Skelton, HETA.

Sam Aspinall, Cranswick PLC.

Mentor of the Year

Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber.

Jon Usher, KWL (Kingstown Works Ltd).

Louise Bell, Bell4Business Limited.

Oliver Rial, Swift Group.

Rob May, BAE Systems.

Steve Russell, Reds10.

Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Cranswick

KWL.

REDS10.

Swift Group.

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Hudson Contract

Airco Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Ltd.

EN:Able Futures.

Hobson and Porter.

LSTC Group.

Matt Vinyl Graphics.

Paragon Toolmaking Co Ltd.

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by Hull Training & Education

Arco Ltd.

BAE Systems, Brough.

Cranswick plc.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

KWL.

REDS10.

Swift Group.

Training Provider of the Year

Hull Training and Adult Education.

First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber.