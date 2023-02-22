East Yorkshire Buses announce plans for new 'mega depot' in Scarborough

The bus operator has revealed plans for a new depot at the Eastfield industrial estate after almost two years of work, which the company said will combine both its existing depots on Barry’s Lane and Westwood by mid-2024.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire Buses’ Managing Director, said: “This is a very exciting time for East Yorkshire, allowing us to move away from the two sites that we currently occupy in Scarborough, merge our efforts together and adapt to the needs of modern bus operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to making the move to show our commitment to providing the best possible service to Scarborough and the surrounding area.”

The new depot will combine the company's two existing depots in Scarborough.

The new depot will be built on Taylor Way, off Seamer Carr Road – subject to planning permission – and will allow East Yorkshire to “future-proof” and ensure buses can be maintained, serviced and cleaned for many years to come.

New facilities will allow the transition to electric buses in the future, with construction work hoped to begin this summer and expected to last for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad