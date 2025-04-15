East Yorkshire Buses has announced the return of its popular Coaster 12 and 13 services.

These services will provide convenient and scenic transportation between Bridlington, Filey, and Scarborough, running up to every 30 minutes.

The Coaster 13 route offers stops at key coastal destinations, including Bridlington, Reighton Sands, Blue Dolphin, Filey, Primrose Valley, Flower of May, Crow's Nest, Cayton Bay, and Scarborough, making it an ideal choice for visitors and residents, especially those travelling to and from local holiday villages.

Stuart Fillingham, commercial and operations director at East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We’re pleased to bring back our Coaster services for the 2025 season, providing reliable and enjoyable travel along Yorkshire’s East coast.

“These routes are a fantastic way to explore the coast, whether you’re heading to the beach, a holiday park, or enjoying a day out with family or friends.

The Coaster services provide access to numerous attractions along Yorkshire's East Coast.

Thanks to the £3 fare cap, single journeys are available for just £3, making coastal travel both convenient and cost-effective.

Go to www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk/services/EY/12 for more details.