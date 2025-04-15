East Yorkshire housebuilder awarded 5 stars for customer satisfaction for record 16 years in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 90% of its customers would recommend the housebuilder to a friend

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has received the maximum 5 star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

This is the sixteenth year in a row that the local housebuilder has achieved the top 5 star rating, with no other housebuilder coming close to matching that record. To mark the achievement, parent company Barratt Redrow is donating £25,000 to the Construction Youth Trust, to help more young people have careers in construction and the built environment.

The number of stars a housebuilder receives is based on customer responses to the question “would you recommend your builder to a friend”? For Barratt to have been awarded 5 stars means that over 90% of its customers would recommend their homes to a friend.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its type in the country, with around 50,000 people taking part in it who have recently bought a new build home. The simple 1-5 star rating system was developed to give customers an easy to view ranking of which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “To be a 5 star housebuilder shows how much we care about our customers, going the extra mile to make them happy with their new home. To do that we build homes of the highest quality and then look after them as much as possible. The best recommendation you can have is from a friend so it’s great to know so many of our customers recommend our homes.”

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, says:“This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in any other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance and so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

The new 5 star rating comes on top of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East having success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year Barratt and David Wilson Homes site managers won 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for a record 20 years in a row.