East Yorkshire MP named as a ‘Long Live the Local’ 2022 Parliamentary Champion

Sir Greg Knight MP (right) is presented with his “Parliamentary Champion” certificate by pub landlord Marc Johnson at the Black Swan in Brandesburton.

Sir Greg earned the accolade, presented by the British Beer and Pub Association and the Long Live the Local campaign, for his work to support the pub industry.

He said: “I am very pleased to have been named a Parliamentary Champion for the Long Live the Local campaign.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for pubs due to the pandemic and then, other cost-of-living challenges. I have consistently raised with ministers the plight of publicans, pubs and entertainment venues.

“Most people know the value of pubs as community assets, particularly in rural areas like the East Riding. When a pub closes its doors, the community loses a focal point for engagement and the local economy also loses, too.

“I am fervent about keeping our local pubs open and it is an honour to be one of those nominated a champion for the sector.