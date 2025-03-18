Eden Camp calls on local B&Bs to join attractions literature distribution and networking event

Eden Camp, the modern history museum in North Yorkshire is inviting bed and breakfast owners and hospitality providers from across North and East Yorkshire to a special attractions literature distribution and networking event on Wednesday 26 March 2025.

The event held at Eden Camp will run from 10:30am - 1:45pm, providing an opportunity for local accommodation providers to connect with regional attractions and enhance their guests' experiences.

The annual event allows B&Bs and hotel owners to collect promotional materials from a diverse range of over 20 local attractions whilst networking with other tourism professions. This event is part of Eden Camp’s ongoing efforts to support the local tourism sector and strengthen connections between hospitality providers and attractions in the area.

The event is free to attend, though space is limited, and organisers encourage early RSVPs to secure a spot. Participating attractions are encouraged to let organisers know how many leaflets or pieces of literature they will be distributing, as well as any plans to collaborate with other attractions.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for accommodation providers to build relationships with local attractions and ensure they have the latest materials to share with their guests. By working together, we can promote the incredible experiences Yorkshire has to offer and encourage longer stays and return visits. We’re excited to welcome everyone to Eden Camp and look forward to another successful networking day.”

North Yorkshire Council’s place development manager, Craig Nattress, said: “Since the creation of Visit North Yorkshire, we have been busy building even stronger relationships with the area’s tourism businesses. This work has ranged from consultations to produce our Destination Management Plan, hosting a series of business drop-in sessions and attending events such as literature exchanges.

These types of events are not only great to share information but also to network and build those important relationships. Visit North Yorkshire will be at Eden Camp to provide copies of our new 2025 Visitor Guide and meet with attraction and accommodation businesses.”