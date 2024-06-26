Eden Camp Modern History Museum near Malton awarded prestigious Silver status
Part of the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), this esteemed award acknowledges the museum’s outstanding commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community through fair treatment of veterans, reservists, families of serving officers, and cadet forces adult volunteers.
The ERS Silver Award is a testament to Eden Camp’s dedication to fostering a supportive workplace environment for military personnel, both past and present.
The initiatives and practices of the museum, just off the A64 near Malton, have been recognised for their alignment with the objectives of the ERS, ensuring that military employees are given ample development opportunities and support in their civilian careers.
Howard Johnson and Paula Peace, Directors and owners of Eden Camp, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive the Silver Award from the ERS.
"We value the unique skills and experiences that veterans, reservists, and military families bring to our team.
"Their dedication, resilience, and diverse perspectives are invaluable assets to our organization.
"This award underscores our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the Armed Forces community.”
To qualify for the ERS Silver Award, organizations must be signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), pledging their support to the military community.
This national recognition celebrates employers who go above and beyond in their efforts to provide equal and fair opportunities for military personnel and their families.
The Silver ERS Award winners will be celebrated at a regional awards event in York on September 12.
Col Jason Wright, Chief Executive of RFCA YH, said: “We hope this year’s recipients further their development of Armed Forces-friendly practices and policies and continue their ERS journey to reach the highest recognition ofgold status.”
Eden Camp Modern History Museum joins an elite group of 19 organisations from Yorkshire and the Humber awarded Silver status this year.
The museum’s recognition highlights its commitment to honouring and supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces.
Visit www.edencamp.co.uk for more information about Eden Camp Modern History Museum and its support for the Armed Forces community.
