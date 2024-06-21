Engineering specialist William Hare Group wins major award for London development using steel prepared in Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 40 Leadenhall Street development in London has won the Tekla BIM Public Vote Award, having been constructed using steel which had been prepared at the firm’s Eastfield facility.
As a leader in engineering software, Tekla’s awards recognise the very best projects to have utilised its Building Information Modelling technology to support the design process through state-of-the-art computer-generated models.
Winners will now go through to compete at the Tekla BIM global finals later this autumn.
William Hare Group, which continues to play a key role in the supply of steel solutions for major construction projects across the world, also won the Tekla BIM Public Projects Award for its work on developing steel for Maggie’s at The Royal Free Hospital in London.
Described as resembling a skyscraper in the fantasy comic world of Batman’s Gotham City, 40 Leadenhall Street is one of the largest buildings to have ever received planning permission in the City of London.
The £225m scheme, which saw William Hare collaborate with Mace, WSP, Make and Focchi, includes a stepped design cascading down towards the River Thames and is seen as a “destination office” that can entice workers to switch back from home-working post-Covid.
Judges’ comments included: “This project was impressive, because of its sheer scale. So much detail went into the design of this 34-storey steel frame superstructure, effectively using BIM for complex curved structural elements.
“This elegant high-rise structure is a very striking design with a tonne of character, and has transformed the London skyline.”
Matthew Nesbit, William Hare Group board director, said: “We are delighted to have picked up such prestigious recognition for these two very special projects at 40 Leadenhall Street and Maggie’s.
“These awards recognise the specialist skills and expertise that our engineers display on a day-to-day basis in every single project that they contribute towards and we are proud to see their work rewarded in this way.”
William Hare Group is a global leader in engineered steel, having worked on major projects such as The Trafford Centre, Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium and The Olympic Stadium.