Enjoy a day out in Scarborough vintage-style with new attraction for 2024

Customers can now buy one ticket for travel between South Bay, North Bay and Sea Life Sanctuary and enjoy a vintage day out in Scarborough as part of the new attraction for 2024.

The new Road & Rail tickets are available to buy on Viscount Travel buses and at the railway ticket offices.

Customers with a valid Road & Rail ticket can get 30% off admission to the Sea Life, as well as a trip on an open top bus and the added bonus of a train ride too.

The vintage Viscount Travel bus.

Discount codes are featured on the bottom of the Road & Rail tickets which can also be prepaid by emailing Viscount Travel.

Nathan Merryweather, Managing Director of Viscount Travel Ltd, said: “This is more than just a bus ride to Sea Life as offered elsewhere, this is an entire vintage-themed day out.

“While at the railway there are other attractions for customers to take advantage of such as the sky trail, water walkers or boats.

“We feel this is a great new attraction to Scarborough which will give many people a fantastic day to remember.”