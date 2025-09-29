Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/events/ to explore the full list of Sewerby Hall events.

Visitors to Sewerby Gardens can now take in the beauty of the venue, free of charge, until Friday, March 27 next year.

During this period, which excludes the October half term (standard admission charges will apply), the gardens will be open daily, giving visitors the opportunity to take in the seasonal colours of autumn as well as the crisp winter landscapes.

Dogs are more than welcome in the gardens but must remain on a lead at all times.

The zoo will remain open daily. However admission charges apply with tickets available online or from the Welcome Centre.

Sewerby Hall House will be open on weekends only, with the exception of the October half term when it will open daily.

This will give visitors the chance to explore the rich history of Sewerby as well as the wonderful exhibitions on display. Standard admission charges apply and tickets are available online or from the Welcome Centre.

The autumn and winter seasons at Sewerby offer something for everyone with activities and events including: Walking for Health sessions, Parkrun every Saturday morning, creative workshops such as Peony and Primrose and the popular Winter Woodland experience.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/events/ to explore the full list of upcoming events.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Sewerby Hall and Gardens is one of the most loved destinations in the region, and we’re delighted to offer free entry to the gardens throughout the autumn and winter months.

‘’This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the stunning seasonal scenery, take part in engaging events, and experience everything the estate has to offer.

‘’Whether you're enjoying a peaceful walk, exploring the zoo, or joining a creative workshop, there’s something for everyone at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this season.”