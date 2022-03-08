Entrepreneur wins Prince’s Trust support to open tattoo and piercing studio in Bridlington

Tracey Walker outside her studio.

Tracey Walker, 33, has established Mystic Moon Tattoo and Piercing Studio on Hilderthorpe Road.

Tracey started drawing anything from her favourite cartoons or flowers – learning different ways of drawing from the age of five.

She became interested in tattooing at 13 and bought a tattoo kit and practice skin.

She researched and studied the basics of tattooing until she found an apprenticeship with a tattoo studio in Scarborough.

Unfortunately the business closed in 2019.

Mike Doyle, a Prince’s Trust mentor, said: “Tracey struggled to find employment in tattooing and it was late in 2020 when the Job Centre introduced her to The Prince’s Trust who offer several schemes to young unemployed people. She was advised to apply for the Explore Enterprise course which prepares people aged 18-30 for self-employment.

“This was granted to Tracey in October last year and she received funding and a mentor.

“Premises were secured in Bridlington and the business opened this year.