Ex-York City footballer Andy McMillan opens new cafe at Malton Enterprise Park

Max McMillan, left, with his father, York City plater Andy McMillan. Photos by Visualmediauk.

A quality café, specialising in street food, has opened at the award-winning Malton Enterprise Park in North Yorkshire.

The Blu fig, run by ex-York City footballer Andy McMillan and his family, serves the 300-plus occupiers at the business park.

The Blu fig has 16 covers, with tables outside for the summer and a full takeaway service.

Andy, who made almost 500 appearances for York City between 1987 and 1999 and played in the Minstermen’s famous 3-0 league league cup win at Manchester United., said: “This is a tremendously exciting venture for myself and my family.

"We are working in partnership with our friends Sean and Sue Harrison, who own and run Malton Enterprise Park and we all believe that a successful café is exactly what the park needs.

“A key to the future success of the Blu fig is the hiring of talented and experienced Yorkshire chef Andy Lodge who has worked most recently at the Yorkshire Spa Retreat, near Helmsley.

"His speciality is street food.

“I feel as passionate about this project as I did about playing for York City back in the day.

“Malton has a reputation as the food capital of North Yorkshire and we believe the Blu Fig will enhance this reputation even further.”

Andy Lodge said: “The Blu Fig isn’t going to be some formulaic café, it’s going to add something very special to one of the most successful business parks in North Yorkshire.

“Hundreds of workers at the park will no longer have to bring their own food to work, or drive into Malton for their breakfast or lunch.”

Proud Yorkshireman Andy is using the “county’s wonderful produce” as a key ingredient of his dishes, including an English breakfast special in a tortilla wrap and steamed Bao buns with Chinese style crispy pork belly.

The opening of the Blu fig is the first phase of a new Health Hub at Malton Enterprise Park, which already includes a 24/7 gym will soon feature six new padel and pickleball courts, which will also be run by the McMillans.

Sean Harrison said: “What the park has lacked, until now, is a quality café and restaurant to service everyone who works here.

"The Blu fig, with its exciting and nourishing food, is the perfect solution.”

Opening hours will be from 7.30am until 3pm.