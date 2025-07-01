'Excited to be opening our third site' - Brew+Bao heads to coast with new Scarborough venue

Brew+, the bold food and drink concept from Brew York, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its third site – Brew+Bao: Scarborough – opening soon on York Place, in the former Storm Bar location.

Bringing its signature blend of Asian fusion street food and craft beer excellence to the coast, Brew+Bao: Scarborough will offer a rotating selection of fresh brews, curated wines, spirits, and cocktails across eight taps, all served up in a high-energy, laid-back setting.

Whether you’re a foodie, a beer fan, or just after a great night out, Brew+Bao promises to become a must-visit destination.

The new opening follows the hugely popular launches of Brew+Bao: Chapel Allerton and Brew+Bao: Knaresborough earlier this year, which introduced diners to a bold menu of bao buns, loaded fries, and more – all perfectly paired with an array of craft beers.

The Scarborough site will build on this momentum, bringing these mouth-watering dishes to the coastal venue.

Wayne Smith, Managing Director of Brew York, told the Scarborough News: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Brew+Bao so far, and we’re excited to be opening our third site.

"It’s a stunning location with a strong community and the perfect vibe for what we’re all about – great beer, incredible food, and good times.”

Brew York is also on the lookout for passionate people to join the Scarborough team.

Send your CV to [email protected] to apply.

For more information, visit www.brewplus.co.uk or follow Brew+Bao: Scarborough on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brew.plus.sb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brew.plus.sb/