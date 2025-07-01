'Excited to be opening our third site' - Brew+Bao heads to coast with new Scarborough venue

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Brew+, the bold food and drink concept from Brew York, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its third site – Brew+Bao: Scarborough – opening soon on York Place, in the former Storm Bar location.

Bringing its signature blend of Asian fusion street food and craft beer excellence to the coast, Brew+Bao: Scarborough will offer a rotating selection of fresh brews, curated wines, spirits, and cocktails across eight taps, all served up in a high-energy, laid-back setting.

Whether you’re a foodie, a beer fan, or just after a great night out, Brew+Bao promises to become a must-visit destination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new opening follows the hugely popular launches of Brew+Bao: Chapel Allerton and Brew+Bao: Knaresborough earlier this year, which introduced diners to a bold menu of bao buns, loaded fries, and more – all perfectly paired with an array of craft beers.

The new Brew+Bao venture is opening in Scarborough.placeholder image
The new Brew+Bao venture is opening in Scarborough.

The Scarborough site will build on this momentum, bringing these mouth-watering dishes to the coastal venue.

Wayne Smith, Managing Director of Brew York, told the Scarborough News: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Brew+Bao so far, and we’re excited to be opening our third site.

"It’s a stunning location with a strong community and the perfect vibe for what we’re all about – great beer, incredible food, and good times.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brew York is also on the lookout for passionate people to join the Scarborough team.

The site of Scarborough's new Brew+Bao bar.placeholder image
The site of Scarborough's new Brew+Bao bar.

Send your CV to [email protected] to apply.

For more information, visit www.brewplus.co.uk or follow Brew+Bao: Scarborough on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brew.plus.sb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brew.plus.sb/

Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice