Exciting new host announced for Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

Steve Priestley presents the afternoon segment on Greatest Hits Radio

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a wide cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the community and economic success of the region.

This year’s awards will feature two brand new categories, the Diversity and Inclusion Award and Rural Business of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at a glitzy black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner which will take place on November 30, at The Scarborough Spa.

Last year’s awards were presented by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood, and this year we are delighted to unveil another well-known Yorkshire personality as our 2023 compere, Greatest Hits Radio presenter, Steve Priestley.

With over 30 years experience as a professional radio presenter, Steve has worked on many of the UKs biggest radio brands, and is now with you every afternoon between 1-4pm on Greatest Hits Radio, between Ken Bruce in the morning and Simon Mayo on Drivetime.

He is also a TV and commercial voiceover, you may remember his voice from the legendary ITV Saturday morning show back in the 90’s, ‘Movies, Games and Videos’!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He loves the mountains and sport and off the air is to be found either hiking and running, mountain biking or skiing - when he’s not running one of his three children all around Yorkshire from his home in York!

Steve said: “I’m truly honoured to have been asked to host the Scarborough News Excellence in Business awards for 2023 and to be representing Greatest Hits Radio on the glorious Yorkshire coast.

"I know that I follow in the footsteps of some proper Yorkshire legends over the years!

"The field of entries is always of such a high standard, and I’m looking forward to not just hosting this fantastic event, but also mixing with the great and the good of the Yorkshire Coast and having lots of fun on the night. “Frighteningly I’m sure the end of November will be here before we know it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s awards were the biggest and best yet, with more categories, more entries and the biggest attendance on the night than ever before.

Alongside our two new categories popular favourites return including Best Independent Business, Best SME Company, Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Large Company, Employer of the Year, the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award, Best Retail, Leisure or Hospitality Business of the Year, The Sustainability Award, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Technology & Digital Award, Employee Health & Wellbeing Award, Best Business Transformation and the fiercely contested Tourism Award.

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www. scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

Our sponsors include M Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, Chris McMahon, Yorkshire Cancer Research (Charity Partner), The Farrier, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

The closing date is October 13, so why not have a look at the categories today?