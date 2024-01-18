Exciting new ventures lined up for Scarborough-based yoga and wellness studio

Scarborough’s only dedicated yoga studio, Scarborough Yoga Space, has a new yogi practitioner joining the team.

Fran Kitson and Sefton Freeman.

From January this year, Scarborough Yoga Space owner and yoga teacher Fran Kitson will be joined by artist and fellow yoga teacher Sefton Freeman as they embark on a new shared ownership of the studio.

Fran said: “We have so many plans for this year, and feel so privileged to be offering such a range of Yoga and wellbeing options to Scarborough.

"Sefton is a great addition to the studio, he teaches a wide range of yoga styles as well as breathwork and sound baths, and he was taught Yoga in India, we’re so excited to see what this year brings us.”

Scarborough Yoga Space on Barry’s Lane was established as a yoga venue in November 2021.

The space is dedicated to the teaching, learning and sharing of yoga and other wellbeing, spiritual, movement and therapeutic practices.

From complete beginners to advanced practitioners, Scarborough Yoga Space offers a variety of yoga classes to suit everyone, from slow and gentle to dynamic and strengthening.

“Since returning from India it’s been a wonderful privilege to meet and teach the amazing community at SYS and share the wisdom and learnings from India - you know yoga really isn’t about tying the body in knots.

Sefton added: "Yoga is an accessible and beautiful practice to reduce stress, bring about peace, strength and balance to anyone’s life.

"Being co-owner of Scarborough Yoga Space with Fran is just amazing.

"I am so happy to be working together and excited to build on what Fran has done.

"We both understand Yoga’s importance for mental, physical and spiritual health.

"We aim to bring wellness in a creative way to Scarborough, our classes are open and suitable for all.

The pair have lots of plans for the coming year including sound baths, workshops and events, guest speakers from the US and India, arts events, a forthcoming Spring Festival and more to be revealed.

Fran added: “We already have a fantastic community at Scarborough Yoga Space, of learners, practitioners and teachers.