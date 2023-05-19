Filey-based Specialist Marine Consultants wins Growth category at first ever Innovate North Awards

Among the winners was Yorkshire coast-based Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC), which received the award for Growth.

SMC, which has its headquarters at Humanby near Filey, was keen to grow its market share within the booming global offshore wind sector.

The business was supported by the University of Hull to develop an industry-leading software solution that allows offshore wind farms to plan and track the real time movements of vessels and personnel, enabling them to calculate their carbon footprint, operate more safely and improve project efficiency.

SMC won the award for Growth at the Innovate North Awards

This has enhanced SMC’s ability to win business from some of the largest offshore wind producers in the world, fuelling its rapid growth.

Paula Gouldthorpe, Development Manager for the Hull and Humber region for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), who was part of the judging panel that had the difficult task of choosing a winner from the impressive shortlist, said: "Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) demonstrated all-round success in demonstrating growth, not just in turnover and profit but also in their reduction in costs; a well-deserved win.”

The University of Hull’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dave Petley, said: “Our first ever Innovate North Awards celebrated excellence across our local business community and our ambition to partner with companies from across the Humber region and beyond. Congratulations to all the winners and to all the nominees, who have done so much to make these awards so special.

“One thing that stands-out about all the winners – on top of their remarkable achievements – is their wide diversity. From charities, engineers and manufacturers to Information Technology and packaging specialists, they sum up the entrepreneurship, and creative and innovative thinking that’s the bedrock of the region in which we live. I look forward to seeing each and every one of them achieve even greater things.”

He added: "The University of Hull is committed to developing and strengthening its relationships with businesses and industry stakeholders to unlock economic growth and tackle social challenges. The Innovate North Awards are part of our work to bring this strategy to life, giving us the opportunity to raise awareness of the many ways in which we can support and champion local businesses.”

All of the Innovate North Award nominees were among the 675 businesses that have received European Union-funded innovation support through University of Hull programmes such as the Aura Innovation Centre, SparkFund, the Flood Innovation Centre and the Humber Internships Programme in recent years.

Overall, this support has resulted in 170 new products being launched, a 400-tonne reduction in carbon emissions, the creation of 195 jobs and increased sales of around £85 million for the small to medium enterprises involved.

Businesses can find out more about wide range of support available from The University Hull at free Business Speed Support Sessions taking place on 16 May.