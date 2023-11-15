Filey's All Seasons boutique hotel on market as owners sell 'with a heavy heart'
Specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co is delighted to bring the property to the market - the five-star luxury bed and breakfast business offers 14 individually styled en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, two guest lounges, residents bar, large catering kitchen and owners’ en-suite bedroom.
Outside there is an enclosed garden with a hot tub area.
Owners John and Jo Dalby bought the business in 2021 and have invested heavily in the remodelling and refurbishment of the property.
However, other business opportunities have arisen, so they have decided to sell, albeit with a very heavy heart.
John said: “Working in such a beautiful environment and dealing with guests who are either on holiday or visiting on a leisure basis, has been wonderful.
"We have met so many lovely people in our time here and given the fabulous reviews they leave us, we are sure that they will continue to visit long after we have sold up and left.
"It’s an amazing walk-in business that new owners will be able to add their own personalities to.”
Mark Worley, Christie & Co Hotel Director who is handling the sales process, added: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a buyer to take over a superbly refurbished and popular coastal hotel business, which still offers scope for growth.
“The demand for lifestyle businesses such as small hotels and B&Bs increased in the wake of Covid-19, especially for those in national parks, seaside resorts and tourist locations, so we expect to receive a good level of interest for the property.”