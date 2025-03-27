Filey’s banking hub set to open in its new permanent home to help customers with everyday transactions
Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed that the hub will be based at 38 Belle Vue Street (formerly the Holdsworth Amusement Centre), with the official opening taking place at 11am.
Customers of all major banks can visit the hub any weekday between 9am and 5pm to carry out transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits, as well as checking balances or paying bills.
The hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub. The rota is as follows:
Monday: Santander (AM) / NatWest (PM).
Tuesday: Halifax.
Wednesday: Barclays.
Thursday: Virgin Money.
Friday: HSBC.
The hub was initially recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following a request from a member of the public.
Last year, while the permanent site for the facility was being refurbished, a temporary home for the hub was opened at 16 Belle Vue Street. This hub will now be closed.
There are now four banking hubs open in North Yorkshire – others include Whitby, Knaresborough and Richmond.
Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Filey hub in its permanent home, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.
“Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”
