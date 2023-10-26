Finalists announced for the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023

The awards waiting to be presented

Our prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in our community and the economic success of the region.

This year the awards, now in their ninth year, have seen dozens of entries, representing a wide cross-section of the Yorkshire coast business community.

Competition for this year’s awards has been particularly fierce, with several exceptional entries competing for the top spots.

However it quickly became apparent to the judges that not all businesses were able to shine within the awards' stringent criteria.

So, for the first time, a new, Judges’ Choice, award has been created, to recognise businesses that may otherwise go unrecognised, either for their outstanding achievements within their field or the impact they have had within the community.

One of our most prestigious awards, Best Retail, Hospitality and Leisure, was so hotly contested that it has been subdivided into two categories, Best Retail or Leisure Business and Best Hospitality Business.

A special award will also be presented to the Overall Business of the Year.

The glitzy black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner takes place on Thursday, November 30, at The Scarborough Spa and the host for the evening will be Greatest Hits Radio Presenter, Steve Priestley.

There will be a silent auction and a raffle on the night with all proceeds going to this year’s charity partners Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The event is run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles the Bridlington Free Press and Whitby Gazette,supported by our superb events team.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, Chris McMahon, Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Yorkshire Cancer Research (charity partner), The Farrier at Cayton, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (drink sponsor).

We have a limited number of reduced sponsorship opportunities aligned to this event which include company branding, handing out an award at the event, adverts in the Winners Supplement, and tickets to the live event. Please email h[email protected] if this is something of interest.

Thanks go, too, to our judges Mike Pennington, George Roberts and Tracy Calcraft, and also to the guest judges from the Scarborough Pride committee, who joined Scarborough News’ Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise French, in the difficult task of narrowing down some very strong entries.

You can buy tickets for what will be a wonderful evening of celebration at www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

The Finalists

BEST INDEPENDENT BUSINESS sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio – Futureworks NY, Impactful Marketing, Lilly’s Treasures Gift Boutique, Reaper Agency UK Ltd, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, SWL Keepsakes

BEST BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION – Nature's Laboratory Limited, Yay Coffee! Limited

RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Humble Bee Farm, Nature's Laboratory Limited, Sam Noble Eyecare Ltd, Wold Top Brewery

EMPLOYEE HEALTH & WELLBEING AWARD – DPB Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd, Saint Cecilia's Care Group

TOURISM AWARD – Mr E Rooms Escape Rooms, Mulgrave Estate, St Helens in the Park, The Farrier

BEST SME COMPANY sponsored by Castle Employment – Askew Brook, DPB Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd, Mr E Rooms Escape Rooms, Town and Country Care (Whitby) Ltd

TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Made Smarter – Askew Brook, Nature’s Laboratory Limited

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD – Filey Bay Whisky, Mulgrave Estate, Wold Top Brewery

APPRENTICE/TRAINEE OF THE YEAR AWARD sponsored by the Frank McMahon Family – Daisy Elliott - Mr E Rooms Escape Rooms, Katarina Coia - Impactful Marketing, Max Murray - Marson & Co, Rebecca Conlon - Saint Cecilia's Care Group

BEST RETAIL OR LEISURE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Cedarbarn Cafe, Humble Bee Farm, Furniture Works, Pagan and McQuade Opticians, YMCA Theatre

BEST HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Hetty & Betty Limited, Scarborough Spa, The Farrier, The Sands Sea Front Apartments, The Salisbury Apartments, Three B's Micropub

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD (NEW) – Coast Tuition Ltd, Saint Cecilia’s Care Group

BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR sponsored by The Farrier – Dan Todd - Impactful Marketing, James Chaperlin - Active Security Solutions North Yorkshire Ltd, Neil Street-Bailey - WIN Property Network and WIN Network

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR – Active Security Solutions North Yorkshire Ltd, M. Wasley Chapman & Co, The Crescent Hotel

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO BUSINESS sponsored by M. Wasley Chapman & Co – Danny Birley - DPB Plumbing & Heating Engineers Ltd, Molly Peryer - H and L Hair by Mol, Neil Street-Bailey - WIN Networking, Scarborough & Whitby