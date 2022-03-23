Firms meet in Scarborough to discuss innovative BioYorkshire partnership
More than 35 local businesses came together at Anglo American’s office in Scarborough to discuss the creation of a bioeconomy network on the North Yorkshire coast.
The BioYorkshire programme, which is an innovative public-private partnership between the University of York, Fera Science Ltd and Askham Bryan College, aims to transform the region’s bioeconomy – the sustainable production of renewable resources from land and sea, and their conversion into food, feed, energy and other consumer products.
Professor Ian Graham, of the University of York, said: “This event was held to explore how BioYorkshire and Anglo American can work together to deliver a greener and more prosperous future for the area. It was great to see a good take-up from local businesses to come and hear about what is going on.”
Matt Parsons from Anglo American said: “The bioeconomy has been identified as a growth sector for the local economy, and we aim to play a role in supporting that growth and helping to create more jobs and opportunities in the region.”
