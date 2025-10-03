First 50 customers at Whitby's new YUZU eatery get free bao bun and fries - here's when the offer runs

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
Free bao buns for the first 50 customers at The Meeting Place in Whitby on October 10.placeholder image
Free bao buns for the first 50 customers at The Meeting Place in Whitby on October 10.
YUZU officially opens at The Meeting Place in Whitby on Friday October 10 – and the first 50 people through the door at the Church Street eatery get free bao bun and fries!

YUZU brings the taste of East Asian street food to Whitby, serving up handcrafted bao buns that mix comfort food vibes with exciting, modern twists.

Chris Hargroves, founder of YUZU, said: “We can’t wait to start working with Helmsley Brewing Co in Whitby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Giving away 50 baos on launch day is our way of saying hello to the town — and trust us, once you’ve had one, you’ll be back for more.”

It will be open from noon.

Visit www.yuzustreetfood.com for the menu and more information.

Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice