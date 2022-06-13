First homes sell in final phase of £45 million housing development in Filey

Gemma Cammish, Darren Pelusi, Karen Howard, Tony Hoare, and Victoria Smith

The first homes are selling at the final phase of Beyond Housing’s flagship Mill Meadows development in Filey.

Marketed under tradename Viola Homes, the 112 homes in the third phase of the 296-home site, are all for open market sale.

This is a first for Beyond Housing, which delivered the earlier phases of the development to include affordable properties for both rent and shared ownership.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third phase will also deliver a shop unit.

The homes in the final phase at Mill Meadows, will be exclusively marketed through Viola Homes, alongside Beyond Housing’s other new build homes for open market sale, shared ownership and rent to buy across Teesside and North Yorkshire.

The recent launch of the show homes at Mill Meadows marks the first major milestone for Viola Homes since its launch in October 2021.

The new, family-friendly homes at Mill Meadows consist of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and bungalows, and will be built alongside new play areas, public open space, highways and other infrastructure.

The first homes released for sale are reserved, with high customer interest in further releases.

Mill Meadows is situated at the coastal town of Filey, in North Yorkshire between Scarborough and Bridlington.

This final phase of the £45million development, will run for three years, with handover of the final homes scheduled for February 2024.

Karen Howard, Development, Sales and Performance Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Viola Homes is a welcome addition to the Beyond Housing brand. As a company, we are committed to delivering quality housing in sustainable communities, where it is needed.