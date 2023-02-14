Scarborough Group International (SGI), which bought the declining centre in September 2021, wants to transform the building into a leisure-led destination, complete with restaurants, bars, a refreshed retail offering and a cinema with between five and seven screens.

Talks are at an advanced stage with several cinema chains, with three potential front-runners emerging to collaborate on the complex.

The proposal includes a modern redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, new entrances – with one featuring a large LED screen – “enlivening the central atrium space” and opening the facade with large glass panels to allow more natural light in.

An artist's impression of what the new Westborough entrance, complete with LED screen and window, could look like.

Scott McCabe, Director at SGI, previously told The Scarborough News: "We are from Scarborough, it’s our town and we want to do what’s best for Scarborough. We’re not buying it just to make a quick return, this is a longer-term project for us. We want to see the Brunswick and the town centre succeed."

It is hoped the redevelopment will “future-proof” the Brunswick and ensure “productive economic use”.

‘Thriving shopping destination in decline’

The Brunswick was once a thriving retail destination and had demonstrated a strong performance since opening in 1990, attracting an annual average footfall of seven million at its peak.

New "beacons" will be created in the building's corners to help attract customers.

Built next to the existing Woolworths – now Poundland – the site has since deteriorated with “outdated interiors” and “leaky atrium roofs”.

However, changing consumer shopping habits, accelerated by the pandemic, resulted in a decline in footfall and the loss of its anchor tenant Debenhams in May 2021.

SGI said more than half of the Brunswick’s units are vacant and it would benefit from the economic impact of a new attraction, namely a cinema.

‘Modern facilities and a renewed future’

An underused staff entrance on Vernon Road will be opened to the public, with a new terrace above.

Mark Jackson, Group Development Director at SGI, said: “We bought The Brunswick to set about giving it a renewed purpose through a leisure-led offering that will secure its long-term future, while also delivering important new facilities that will benefit the town centre and the wider borough.

“Over the last year, our team has been busy developing innovative plans that will serve the local population and Scarborough’s many seasonal visitors.”

The applicant said traditional malls in the ‘80s and ‘90s saw dining facilities “as a necessary evil” and were often located away from retail and central areas. However, this is now “vastly different” as retail spaces are reinvented to offer an “experience beyond retail,” with “good potential” for a food hall to be built in the Brunswick.

It added that high streets are “increasingly undermined” by online retailers and that cinemas are being built in town and city centres to meet experiences that people are seeking - which can include films, opera and live concerts.

A new, dedicated cinema entrance will be created on Somerset Terrace.

It is hoped a cinema would also attract bars and restaurants, reduce out-of-town travel, increase “wash through” spending at neighbouring businesses and draw additional footfall to the town centre.

The existing car park will be retained, however, glass atriums will be removed to increase the number of parking spaces by 40 from 336 to 376. This will include 23 accessible spaces and 38 electric vehicle charging points. Bicycle storage for 40 staff members will also be built.

As part of the plans, a “retractable clear glass system” will be installed on the first floor to create a terrace space with sea views above Somerset Terrace.

Toilets will be provided by individual units as well as additional Changing Places toilets and superloos in the main atrium, as currently exists.

The Westborough entrance will be overhauled with a large LED cinema video screen, to be used for adverts, film posters and events with a new window below.

A dedicated cinema entrance will be created on Somerset Terrace, opposite Scholar’s Bar, and an underused staff entrance at the Vernon Road roundabout will be opened up to create a new route through the building.

The building’s exterior will be modernised with a new facade that includes glass and horizontal “steel fins,” with brick-toned colours to compliment surrounding buildings.

The final layout of the centre is not yet known, as significant structural work is needed to prepare the building for a cinema operator, who have different requirements.

It is confirmed that the cinema will only occupy the ground floor, with commercial retail and leisure units on both the ground and first floors as the exact space will be determined by a double-height auditorium.

The development is being funded by a mix of private and public sector investment, from Scarborough Council’s Future High Street Fund and Levelling Up Fund allocation.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons said: “This facility will breathe new life into the centre of the town, particularly the early evening and night-time economy offering residents and their families the opportunity for new and exciting entertainment facilities.”

Scarborough’s Cinema Saga

This development is the latest in a long-running saga to build a multiplex cinema in Scarborough.

Three iterations of plans by developer Benchmark for a cinema, restaurants and flats where the former Atlantis water park once stood repeatedly stalled since 2017.

Scarborough Council originally granted planning permission for Benchmark to build a cinema, car park and restaurant complex in 2015 with the leisure development scheduled to open in 2018. That was first delayed to 2019, then 2020, before – seemingly – being scrapped for good in March 2021.

SGI have previous experience delivering cinema and retail space having completed The Springs leisure and business park in Leeds, which includes an Odeon Luxe.