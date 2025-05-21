First North Yorkshire Business Week launches with events in Harrogate and Scarborough

Business Week events take place at Scarborough Spa and Harrogate Convention Centre

A celebration of North Yorkshire’s diverse and innovative businesses and a week of opportunity to share best practice and learn vital skills to help enterprise grow will take place next month.

North Yorkshire Council is hosting its first ever North Yorkshire Business Week from June 16 to 20 and will work with a range of partners to deliver a varied programme of free face-to-face and online events, all themed around innovation and growth.

It gets underway with a special launch event on Monday, June 16, at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

The day will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders and public sector voices to explore what innovation means for North Yorkshire and how they can embrace and drive forward change this year and in the future. The event runs from 12.45pm to 5pm.

Delegates will hear keynote speeches from Paul Cogan, the group finance and resources director at Bettys & Taylors, and Mark Roberts, an award-winning entrepreneur and angel investor.

There will be an interactive question and answer panel, networking opportunities, and a business support expo for businesses to learn about the help available to them, including funding opportunities.

An event at Scarborough Spa on Thursday (June 19) will be specifically focused on the challenges and opportunities within the maritime and renewables sector.

There will be a selection of guest speakers discussing a range of subjects including skills, innovation and renewables.

The sector’s links to leisure and tourism will also be explored. Exhibitor stands will provide an opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services, and there will be opportunities for networking between sessions.

The week’s programme also includes practical workshops led by experts, on topics such as business growth, finance, marketing and innovation, which will be tailored to the needs and ambitions of North Yorkshire businesses.

Experienced senior business advisors from the council’s Business North Yorkshire team and representatives from other regional business support organisations will host drop-in advice sessions.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “We are proud to host our first North Yorkshire Business Week, which aims to showcase local and regional businesses, bring sectors together and share best practice to help drive innovation and growth.

“Whether you're looking to connect with fellow business owners, gain insights and be inspired by specialists or access tailored support, there will be something for every business type and sector.

“We’re particularly looking forward to welcoming businesses from across the county to our launch event, which will explore innovation in its broadest sense, looking at the importance of an innovative mindset, culture and collaboration alongside the more familiar advancements in technology.”

Sue Thompson, of Catch Design Management based in Stokesley, said: “As a long-standing local business, I am delighted to participate in the upcoming North Yorkshire Business Week, a pivotal event that will support our region’s vibrant and innovative business landscape.

"I look forward to engaging with fellow entrepreneurs, sharing insights, and exploring collaborative opportunities that will drive our collective success, and showcase the importance of social media to businesses’ growth and potential.”

A full list of the week’s events, which are open to people from businesses of all sizes and sectors, with booking details, is available at http://www.northyorks.gov.uk/nybusinessweek

Businesses wanting to contact the Business North Yorkshire team directly can email [email protected]