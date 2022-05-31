Fishmongers Cod Roe first to join Whitby Lobster Hatchery's Buy One Release One scheme

Cod Roe Fishmongers is the first to take the step towards giving back to our seas by supporting the Whitby Lobster Hatchery as well the town's fishing community and our oceans.

The lobster hatchery is close to kickstarting its conservation aims with the installation of the hatchery equipment due over the coming months.

By signing up to the Buy One Release One Scheme, Cod Roe fishmongers, on Baxtergate, has agreed to support the hatchery by making a £1 donation for every lobster sold to their customers.

Joe Redfern, co-founder of Whitby Lobster Hatchery and Natasha Roe-Smith, managing partner at Cod Roe fishmongers in Whitby.

Cod Roe provides high quality seafood caught primarily by its own family-run fishing boat and also supports other Whitby fishing boats by stocking their fresh seafoods.

The donation will pay for the release of a juvenile lobster from the Whitby Lobster Hatchery into our local coastal seas, giving Cod Roe Fishmongers customers a more responsible and sustainable seafood choice.

Whitby Lobster Hatchery aims to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters each year - this would make it the largest hatchery in the country.

There is currently a Crowdfunder running to pay for the deposit of the large-scale lobster hatchery equipment to be installed in Whitby Fish Market.

The hatchery is needed more than ever after the crustacean mortalities along the Yorkshire coast over the past few months, which prompted a protest which 12 Whitby boats joined on the River Tees.

Scarborough & Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill called for action and said he'd asked Victoria Prentis, Minister of State for Defra, if samples of shellfish could be analysed as a matter of urgency, with the fishing industry under threat.

Joe Redfern, Co-founder of Whitby Lobster Hatchery, said: "It's fantastic that Cod Roe fishmongers has pledged to support our charity, we look forward to collaborating with them over the coming years.

"We believe in a sustainable fishery in Whitby and a stronger connected local economy."

Natasha Roe-Smith, managing partner Cod Roe Fishmongers, said: "Cod Roe Fishmongers have always supported sustainable, local fishing and are proud to announce our participation in the "buy one to release one" scheme in partnership with the Whitby Lobster Hatchery.

"We believe the hatchery project is an excellent stride towards ensuring sustainable fishing for the region."

The scheme is open to all restaurants, seafood suppliers and anyone else who wants to support the hatchery project.