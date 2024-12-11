Five businesses in Scarborough, Cayton and Filey seek licences for bingo events, alcohol sales, and pavement cafés

Five businesses in Scarborough, Filey, and Cayton have applied for licences to allow bingo events, the sale of alcohol, and pavement cafés.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown Cafe at 58 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough has applied for a pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council.

If approved, the café would be allowed to place up to two tables and eight chairs for serving food and hot drinks outside its premises in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public comments, stating the grounds for the representation, can be sent to the licensing authority until Wednesday, December 11.

Norlands Hotel, Scarborough. picture: Google Maps

Located nearby at 9 Victoria Road, Edwin’s Home Brew Beers has applied for a premises licence seeking permission for the retail sale of alcohol.

The application proposes permitting the retail sale of alcohol between 10am and 9.45pm, from Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4.45pm on Sundays.

The deadline for representations to be sent to the licensing authority is Friday, December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bingo premises licence has been requested by the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park, located in Gristhorpe Bay, Filey.

Blue Dolphin Holiday Park. picture: Google Images

If approved, the bingo licence would apply to the Galaxy Showbar at the coastal holiday park.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the application should contact the authority by Monday, December 16.

Further inland, the Cayton Stores – located on the village’s Main Street – has applied to vary its alcohol licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan seeks to change the licensable activities in order to permit the sale of alcohol from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

9 Victoria Road. picture: Google Images

The deadline for representations regarding the proposal is Thursday, December 19.

Also in Scarborough, The Norlands Hotel, located at 10 Weydale Avenue, has applied for a premises licence.

If approved, the supply of alcohol would be authorised from Monday to Thursday between 5.30pm and midnight, and from midday until midnight on Fridays and Sundays, with extended hours on Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representations should be sent to North Yorkshire Council by Friday, January 3, 2025.

Comments regarding any of the applications can be sent via email to [email protected] or to the Licensing Services, in writing, to Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.