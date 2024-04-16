Beacon Heights in Flamborough, winners in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme for the second time in the last few years.

The owners of Beacon Heights were named winners in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme for the second time in the last few years after receiving glowing guest feedback.

After adding a two-storey, one-bedroom extension to their own home, Cath and Nicholas started renting Beacon Heights back in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also owning two other holiday homes in East Yorkshire, the pair felt confident they could offer a great experience to visitors and Beacon Heights has since become a firm favourite among couples.

Inside cosy Beacon Heights in Flamborough.

Guests can enjoy listening to the property’s extensive collection of vinyl records – which Cath and Nicholas are always updating with new artists for fellow music enthusiasts - on the sundeck or watch a movie on the plush furnishings.

The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved perfect feedback scores from guests consistently in the last year.

The holiday let owners were among just 32 properties to be awarded a Sykes Star after going above and beyond to provide an exceptional service to their guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing their win, Cath said: “Welcoming holidaymakers to Beacon Heights is such a joy and we love to share our local area with them.

“With numerous walking routes, cosy pubs, and spectacular cliffs, there is plenty for travellers to make the most of in Flamborough and we often get repeat bookings. We look forward to seeing who comes to visit this year and can’t wait to make their stay as special as possible with personal touches.”

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We know just how committed owners like Cath and Nicholas are to providing fantastic breaks for their guests and it’s great to be able to recognise this.

“Our winners make an invaluable contribution to the UK holiday let market and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the future, especially as East Yorkshire continues to be a thriving staycation hotspot.”