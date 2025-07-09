Ahmed Abdulrahman of Scarborough Road, Filey, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 25.

The operator of a Flamborough-based takeaway has been fined £1,200 over food safety and hygiene offences.

Ahmed Abdulrahman of Scarborough Road, Filey, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 25 and pleaded guilty to nine food safety and hygiene offences.

Mr Abdulrahman was the former food business operator of Roma Kebab, a fast-food takeaway located in Flamborough which has since ceased trading.

The court heard that East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s food services team carried out a routine food hygiene inspection at Roma Kebab on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

They found serious cleaning neglect, structural defects, a lack of food safety management and evident cross contamination issues.

A follow up visit on Thursday, November 30, 2023 found parts of the premises and equipment still unclean and identified ongoing cross contamination issues.

This was despite Mr Abdulrahman having been provided with ample corrective advice and guidance, following the earlier visit.

Mr Abdulrahman was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £480.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “The council takes its duty to protect the health of consumers seriously and will take stringent action against poor practices. Food business operators that persistently flout basic hygiene regulations will face formal enforcement actions, and consequences for their misconduct.”