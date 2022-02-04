The Futurist Theatre's former site now lies almost empty, with just a crazy golf attraction ahead of the observation wheel's return.

The decision to demolish the town's Futurist Theatre remains a contentious issue, and in response many residents have called for a theatre to be rebuilt.

Janet Jefferson, who campaigned to save the Futurist from demolition and is a ward councillor, said: "I still think it is upsetting that we lost the Futurist, and for what?

"I'm sad that the theatre hasn't remained and I think a lot of people would say the same. It brought sadness to a lot of visitors who came, watching it being demolished. Now, looking back, well you think, why?"

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having their say... (clockwise) Dean Wiles, Matthew Dunn, Brian Doolin and Tony Fenter.

People working on the seafront have reacted to the theme park operator's announcement.

Brian Doolin, manager at Ancient Warrior, an ornamental swords and collectables shop on Foreshore Road, said: "Scarborough Council – it’s always the same. They’ve stopped so many programmes. Flamingo Land wanted to get in there, they had a project and it could have been built. Will something get done? I doubt it."

Dean Wiles, a chef at The Fish Pan restaurant, said: "It's just a shame really. It could have been quite a good idea for the town, it could have brought more people. It could have brought in a lot of money for the businesses on the seafront, especially when we're trying to get into a normal routine again. It's genuinely a shame."

At Coney Island amusement arcade, manager Matthew Dunn said: "I've seen it coming a long time ago. It doesn't sound very impressive but a proper multi-storey car park down here would help a lot. There's a lot of things you could build on that plot but what do we need? There's nothing like a decent multi-storey down here."

The Futurist Theatre shut its doors for the final time in January 2014. Councillors voted to demolish the theatre in January 2017.

Resident Tony Fenter added: "I'm unsurprised, but I'm actually quite grateful. The only sad thing is that you're left with what has been done; the Futurist being neglected and then destroyed. Of course there's always the question of what's going to happen to the site now."

Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association said it was "disappointed" at the announcement, and added it "is entirely the fault of poor leadership at Scarborough Council".

On Facebook, The Scarborough News readers revealed what they would like at the site: "What about a 1,500-seat proscenium-arch theatre, a proper all-purpose venue," said one, in a nod to the previous occupant.

Another added: "A real ice skating rink or a roller-world. Scarborough has barely anything when the weather is rubbish!"

A splash zone or open-air paddling pool for children was another popular suggestion.

The council approved plans for a "temporary" attraction on the site in July 2019, which took the form of a seafront observation wheel. In July 2020 permission was granted to extend the wheel's stay by the sea for the next three summers, with its current agreement set to expire by summer 2023.