Flixton restaurant and accommodation celebrates string of prestigious awards
The establishment recently celebrated an impressive collection of accolades that cement its position as the area's premier dining destination.
In a significant achievement for the local hospitality scene, Wolds Restaurant has maintained its prestigious Two AA Rosette status following an unannounced inspection visit. This makes it the only restaurant in the entire Scarborough and Filey area to hold this distinguished recognition.
The accommodation hasn't been overlooked either, with Orchard Lodge receiving the coveted 5 Star Silver rating from the AA.
These achievements come alongside a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for the fourth consecutive year and a highly commended recognition from Restaurant Guru.
Yorkshire on a Plate
What sets Wolds Restaurant apart is its unwavering commitment to local sourcing and sustainability.
An impressive 60 percent of all produce comes from within just six miles of Flixton, while 80 percent is sourced from across Yorkshire.
Seafood features prominently on the menu, with fresh catches arriving directly from the Yorkshire Coast. This local focus recently culminated in a special "Celebration of the North Sea" tasting menu, featuring lobster and oysters.
The event served a dual purpose – showcasing the region's finest seafood while raising funds for the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Filey.
Community at Heart
"NCI is our charity of the year and we are raising funds to help them build a permanent watch station in Filey," explained Lucinda Jenkins, Owner of Orchard Lodge and Wolds Restaurant. This recent fundraiser marks the second such event this year.