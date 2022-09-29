Former world boxing champion opens new hairdressing salon in Victoria Road, Scarborough

Paul Ingle opens The Hair Space with Christy Beautyman and Leanne Oxley

The Hair Space is based above The Brow Factory on Victoria Road and will be run by Leanne Oxley, 38, and Christy Beautyman, 32.

Mrs Oxley, who has been hairdressing for 22 years, said: “We were at Blue Ruby, but when that closed down, we decided to go on our own. We’ve only had three weeks to get ready.“The opening was absolutely amazing. Everyone was saying how beautiful it is, and we look like a florist.”

Mrs Oxley’s cousin, Paul Ingle, declared the salon open, she said: “Paul loved being the centre of attention, especially with the ladies!”

The Hair Space on Victoria Road

Mrs Oxley and Miss Beautyman, who herself has 16 years experience, will offer a range of salon treatments including cut and blow-drys, colours, perms and hair extensions.

Find out more on their instagram page @thehairspace or by calling Christy Beautyman on 07714 597842 or Leanne Oxley on 07708 765787.

