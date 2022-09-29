News you can trust since 1882
Former world boxing champion opens new hairdressing salon in Victoria Road, Scarborough

Former IBF World Featherweight Champion Paul Ingle has opened a brand new hairdressing salon in Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 5:42 pm
Paul Ingle opens The Hair Space with Christy Beautyman and Leanne Oxley
The Hair Space is based above The Brow Factory on Victoria Road and will be run by Leanne Oxley, 38, and Christy Beautyman, 32.

Mrs Oxley, who has been hairdressing for 22 years, said: “We were at Blue Ruby, but when that closed down, we decided to go on our own. We’ve only had three weeks to get ready.“The opening was absolutely amazing. Everyone was saying how beautiful it is, and we look like a florist.”

Mrs Oxley’s cousin, Paul Ingle, declared the salon open, she said: “Paul loved being the centre of attention, especially with the ladies!”

The Hair Space on Victoria Road

Mrs Oxley and Miss Beautyman, who herself has 16 years experience, will offer a range of salon treatments including cut and blow-drys, colours, perms and hair extensions.

Find out more on their instagram page @thehairspace or by calling Christy Beautyman on 07714 597842 or Leanne Oxley on 07708 765787.

The Hair Space is above the Brow Factory on Victoria Road
L-R Leanne Oxley, Paul Ingle and Christy Beautyman
Scarborough