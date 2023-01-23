Free co-working event at The Street in Scarborough for those looking for hotdesking space

Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA) working with Harry Stevens, who originally setup Scarborough Works on Gladstone Lane, will launch Scarborough Works @ The Street ([email protected]) to meet the demand from individuals, small business owners and others who work predominately by themselves but want to feel part of a wider community.

Scarborough Works @ The Street offers a welcoming and supportive coworking space connecting remote workers, small business owners and people who love to work in a social environment.

It provides users with a workspace to call their own but without costly overheads of a permanent lease agreement.

The Street on William Street.

Access is normally available from 8.30am-9.30pm weekdays and from 9am-1pm Saturdays, hours differ over Christmas and during bank holidays and Scarborough Fair week.

Anyone interested is invited to attend the open day on Wednesday January 25.

