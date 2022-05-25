Free training programme helps 500 businesses across the region upskill 1,611 employees

The SSW Programme has been developed to upskill employees in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses across the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding region. Photo submitted

In the last year alone, the programme has upskilled over 100 businesses and over 350 individuals through bespoke training designed to fill skills gaps, helping to turn business growth plans into reality.

More recently, training has also supported local businesses who have been responding to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The SSW Programme was developed to upskill employees in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses across the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding region.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training is delivered by Calderdale College – in partnership with York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and specialist local and regional training providers – and it is urging SMEs in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding to take advantage of the free training before the programme completes in March 2023.

Helen Howland, head of the Skills Support for the Workforce Programme, said: “As we enter the fourth and final year of the SSW Programme, we’re reflecting on the great success we’ve had. The team are so pleased to have reached the major milestone of having helped 500 businesses to upskill their workforces.

“While it’s been a tough few years for SMEs in many respects, meaning that it’s easy to put skills training on the back burner, we want to remind employers about the benefits that it can bring.

Whether it’s boosting staff confidence and morale to improve staff retention, or helping them to identify additional revenue streams to increase turnover, the training is specially tailored to provide support in the areas that businesses need it most. And what’s even better is with SSW, it’s free!”