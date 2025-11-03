East Riding of Yorkshire Council is providing free weekend parking across the region in the run-up to Christmas.

As part of its efforts to support town centre businesses, the council has offered free parking in the run-up to Christmas for the past 17 years – and this year will be no different.

The second weekend of free parking also coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses in their communities.

In addition, there will be free parking available to support Remembrance Sunday events on Sunday, November 9.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’re proud to support our high streets across the region, at a key time for businesses.”

“Free weekend parking is a great incentive to shop locally, and we encourage residents to support their local high street. “

Parking charges will be suspended at the council's on-street and off-street parking locations across the East Riding from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday on the following weekends:

Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30

Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7

Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14

Saturday, December 20 , and Sunday, December 21

Legal notices will be displayed in all locations to advise motorists there is no charge.

While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones (CPZ).