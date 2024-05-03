Furniture Works: four years and counting

The store, which opened in June 2020, helps Futureworks NY, the Scarborough based charity, by raising funds.Funds raised from shop sales helps Futureworks, whose remit is working within the local community from 14 years upwards. The Futureworks team helps clients acquire life skills, confidence, practical skills and even qualifications in an environment that suits their individual needs.Michelle said: “Our clients, staff and volunteers do an amazing job in our workshop, where our upcycled furniture is restored."Tired pieces of furniture are transformed into something that can find its forever home at Furniture Works. So, we not only put our learners’ skills to good use, we also prevent items heading to landfill, and provide essential quality furniture at a price people can afford.”Sarah said: “Overall, since we opened Furniture Works, we’ve helped around 200 people to seek a confident, fresh start in life.“We have achieved this through teaching skills, building confidence and ensuring our clients have a sense of purpose through transforming donated furniture. Other Furniture Works milestones include saving over 1,500 pieces of furniture going to landfill, expansion of the shop floor and a renovation of the store’s interior in March 2024 including a takeaway coffee station "Coffee Works".