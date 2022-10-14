German Doner Kebab to open new Scarborough restaurant creating 40 jobs as plans approved

German Doner Kebab applied to make internal and external alterations to a retail unit on the high street, which were approved by Scarborough Council on Wednesday October 12.

The plans, submitted in July, sought permission for the installation of new extraction equipment and an orange shopfront advertising sign that will measure 8.3m wide and 1.3m high.

The new restaurant will open at 80 Newborough, between Trespass and the PDSA charity shop. It is adjacent to Marks & Spencer and will occupy the currently vacant unit that was previously home to Greenwoods Menswear – which closed in 2019.

The new German Doner Kebab restaurant will open on Scarborough's high street.

Applicant Alaya Enterprises Ltd has promised local investment and the creation of “approximately 30 to 40 jobs in the town centre at a time when the high street is suffering”.

The site is part of a terrace of commercial properties and according to a statement by the applicant, the business plans to make use of the entire property including the first floor, which will be used for storage and staff services.

Tim Croot, the council’s environmental health officer, had raised concerns about noise from the extraction equipment.

In a report, he asked that the acoustic consultant “re-assess the proposed ventilation and air conditioning” to ensure that noise from on-site equipment does not exceed approved limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were approved with additional conditions whereby the applicant must comply with noise restrictions and maintain the shopfront sign.