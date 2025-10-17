Han Law Co and Inspire Legal Group merge to strengthen Yorkshire’s legal sector

In a move that strengthens Yorkshire’s legal landscape, Han Law Co and Inspire Legal Group have officially joined forces in a strategic merger that marks a bold new chapter for both firms.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the partnership, Han Law Co’s founder, Hannah Strawbridge, assumes a key leadership role at Inspire Legal Group as Head of Legal, a shareholder, and joins the Board of Directors. She will work alongside Inspires founder and CEO Natalie Foster and partner Bill Tilley, forming a leadership team rooted in innovation, collaboration, and a strong dedication to client care.

The merger marks a significant milestone for both firms, signalling a new era of growth, innovation, and impact, led by two of Yorkshire’s most respected legal entrepreneurs. Together, these dynamic businesswomen are setting a new standard for legal services in Yorkshire, adopting technology, remote working, and a client-first approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly expanded team of lawyers will continue to operate remotely, offering enhanced support across a broad spectrum of legal services, including Employment Law & HR, Litigation, Residential Property, Disability & Discrimination, and Commercial & Corporate Law, further growing Access to Justice for all ILG clients. A dedicated client services team will all be based at the firm's HQ in Scarborough.

L_R Natalie Foster with Hannah Strawbridge

Natalie Foster, Group CEO of Inspire Group, said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Hannah and her team on board. Hannah’s energy, expertise, and values align perfectly with Inspire’s, making Han Law the perfect fit for us to enhance our offering and capabilities. “

“This merger is more than a business move, it’s a meeting of minds,” added Hannah Strawbridge, “Natalie and I share a vision for modern, accessible legal services, and we are proud to build something truly special here in Yorkshire. We are united by our shared values, and a forward-thinking approach.”